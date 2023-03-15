Previous
Next
Shapes and curves in mono by keeptrying
70 / 365

Shapes and curves in mono

I won!
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Linda Burgess

@keeptrying
Retired Civil Servant and free from office life. Pursuing textile art, print making, mixed media work, mosaics gardening and photography. Jack of all...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise