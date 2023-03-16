Previous
Seven by keeptrying
71 / 365

Seven

I count 7 birds in the walnut tree just now.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Linda Burgess

@keeptrying
Retired Civil Servant and free from office life. Pursuing textile art, print making, mixed media work, mosaics gardening and photography. Jack of all...
Faye Turner
Nicely captured
March 16th, 2023  
