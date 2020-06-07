Previous
Bird in the morning by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 1744

Bird in the morning

On our morning walk.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
