June 8 sunrise by kerenmcsweeney
June 8 sunrise

Just home from a morning walk after see (and taken photos) of this lovely sunrise
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
