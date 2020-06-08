Sign up
Photo 1745
June 8 sunrise
Just home from a morning walk after see (and taken photos) of this lovely sunrise
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
pink
,
sunrise.
