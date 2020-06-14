Previous
Next
bird mosaic in progress by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 1747

bird mosaic in progress

OK I'm super busy with all my craft jobs as I'm selling my work, which I'm happy, right!? anyway did this bird (its suppose to be Australian blue Wren...) I still need to do the grouting to this work. I like blue in my mosaic.
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
478% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise