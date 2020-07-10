Previous
Blue heart by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 1760

Blue heart

Made this blue heart, and also photograph it and did the process with Photoshop. Love to do my hobbies
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
