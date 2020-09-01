Sign up
Photo 1794
Kingaroy shopping center
Just coming to the shopping center car park and I did like the splash of yellow/orange against the blue sky.
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Tags
sky
,
car
,
blue
,
street
,
town
