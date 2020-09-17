Previous
Before the Formal by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 1805

Before the Formal

I was lucky again to be ask to photograph those two young adults on the afternoon before the Formal in Kingaroy. Its such a lovely time and working with such a lovely young adults.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
