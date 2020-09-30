Previous
Fantastic show by kerenmcsweeney
Fantastic show

Part of Toowoomba festival of flower was this display in one of the shopping center Grand Central in Toowoomba CBD) we where lucky to see it on its last night.
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
