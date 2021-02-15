Sign up
Photo 1876
Red gum tree
On our way from the coast we stop in a town call Kilcoy (in Queensland)and they got nice park next to the road where we spot this red gum. Taken with my new phone.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
tree
,
garden
