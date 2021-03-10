Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1884
At the gardening center in Kingaroy, Queensland
Today I had to go to get some rooting powder from this plant nursery and thought to take some photos, the place is so beautiful and adding to the place I can smell the roasting of peanuts from the factory near by,
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
1884
photos
40
followers
102
following
1877
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
1883
1884
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
SM-A315G
Taken
10th March 2021 11:21am
Tags
flowers
,
shop
,
plants
