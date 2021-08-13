Previous
Next
The things that interest us, and the dog... by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 1955

The things that interest us, and the dog...

Today as I doing the street market I got to take the photo of Lea and her small dog... only when I looked at it on my computer I saw a nice story into it...
13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
535% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise