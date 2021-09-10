Previous
Next
Formal time in the country. by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 1975

Formal time in the country.

I had to take some photos of a couple in the formal in Nanango (Country Queensland) which is fun as I get to see all of the year 12 student all dress up and coming with great cars in to the school hall. one of them where Amrican Dodg Crysler...
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
541% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise