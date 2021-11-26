Previous
At the Nanango CWA by kerenmcsweeney
At the Nanango CWA

Today at the international day run by the CWA (this year it was Malaysia) enjoyed a great meal and few nice talks and nice display and very nice taste food and Malaysia dessert
Keren

