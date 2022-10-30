Previous
In the afternoon by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 2166

In the afternoon

Got this red tea-pot from a Opp. shop (*I love this tear pot very much I must say) and those roses are an old fashion roses from our garden, and have lovely secant, and the worth thorn ever.
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Diana ace
I love your roses, such a beautiful colour!
October 30th, 2022  
Keren
@ludwigsdiana The smell is as nice as the colours, thanks.
October 30th, 2022  
