Photo 2290
Israel air port 6 days before the war started
Israel air port 6 days before the war started, boarding to fly back to Australia.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Photo Details
365
365
SM-A236E
SM-A236E
Taken
30th September 2023 4:43pm
Tags
building
,
airport
,
travel
