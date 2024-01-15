Previous
At the container for change place n Kingaroy by kerenmcsweeney
We went to cash our empty drinking bottles (plastic, Aluminium & glass) it the container for cash center in Kingaroy, a great feeling and nice small money reward. This is our way to help planet earth
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
