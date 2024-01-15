Sign up
Photo 2325
At the container for change place n Kingaroy
We went to cash our empty drinking bottles (plastic, Aluminium & glass) it the container for cash center in Kingaroy, a great feeling and nice small money reward. This is our way to help planet earth
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
2325
photos
30
followers
79
following
Photo Details
Views
0
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-A236E
Taken
15th January 2024 9:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
recycling
,
workshop
,
help
