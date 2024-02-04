Sign up
Previous
Photo 2331
The gardenia flower
The gardenia flower if only I could photograph the smell
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
1
0
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
2324
2325
2326
2327
2328
2329
2330
2331
Tags
white
,
flower
,
garden
Diana
ace
I feel for you, they are such gorgeous flowers with a wonderful fragrance.
February 4th, 2024
