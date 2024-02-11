Sign up
Photo 2333
The glass lotus candle holder
The glass lotus candle holder I finished after my sister challenge me to make it.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Photo Details
0
0
365
365
SM-A315G
SM-A315G
Taken
11th February 2024 5:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
flower
,
art
