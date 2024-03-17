Sign up
Photo 2342
The community share in our town
The South Burnett Community share is meeting once a month to share stuff and just to meet, this is the 7th year that its going.
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Tags
country
,
australia
,
people
,
community
