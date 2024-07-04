Previous
Next
The wattle flower (Australia flower emblem) by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 2373

The wattle flower (Australia flower emblem)

Wattle flower is the emblem flower of Australia and Living in Australia I feel to stand with all is happening in Israel.
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
650% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise