Vintage lens by killeen
74 / 365

Vintage lens

Manual focus
Photo taken with Pentacon Praktica 28mm f2.8 (Exif reads 50mm, I neglected to change focal length in camera)
Shot at f4
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

David

@killeen
