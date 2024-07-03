Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
325 / 365
Canon Digital Rebel 300D (2003)
Stuck a battery in my first DSLR purchased 2003,The Digital Rebel 300D is a 6.3-megapixel entry level DSLR, costing just under 1000usd (£830)The 300D was the first camera to use the Canon EF-S lens mount. It also takes the EF lens mount lenses.
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
David
@killeen
325
photos
0
followers
0
following
89% complete
View this month »
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL
Taken
1st January 1980 12:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close