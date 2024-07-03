Previous
Canon Digital Rebel 300D (2003) by killeen
Canon Digital Rebel 300D (2003)

Stuck a battery in my first DSLR purchased 2003,The Digital Rebel 300D is a 6.3-megapixel entry level DSLR, costing just under 1000usd (£830)The 300D was the first camera to use the Canon EF-S lens mount. It also takes the EF lens mount lenses.
