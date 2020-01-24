Previous
Shining Arbutus by kimmer50
Photo 1790

Shining Arbutus

The arbutus trees are beautiful on an ordinary day but when it rains they just shine in the mist! This was taken during yesterday's hike.
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Kim Capson

