Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1935
Hummingbird Shower
I was watering the garden today and a hummingbird came over for a shower. I only had my cellphone with me so not a great picture, but you can find her in the top left corner!
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year eight! I just retired a few months ago, another grandbaby is on the way, and I've added a few new interests to my...
2300
photos
20
followers
27
following
530% complete
View this month »
1928
1929
1930
1931
1932
1933
1934
1935
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
10th July 2020 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
hummingbird
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close