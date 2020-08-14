Previous
Fresh Lunch! by kimmer50
Photo 1970

Fresh Lunch!

Out on the water today and I saw this pigeon guillemot with a very fresh lunch!
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year eight! I just retired a few months ago, another grandbaby is on the way, and I've added a few new interests to my...
Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
I love pigeon guillemots and this is wonderful with both fish and eye in perfect focus
August 15th, 2020  
