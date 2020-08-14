Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1970
Fresh Lunch!
Out on the water today and I saw this pigeon guillemot with a very fresh lunch!
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year eight! I just retired a few months ago, another grandbaby is on the way, and I've added a few new interests to my...
2335
photos
19
followers
27
following
539% complete
View this month »
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
1969
1970
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
14th August 2020 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
fish
,
guillemot
Jane Pittenger
ace
I love pigeon guillemots and this is wonderful with both fish and eye in perfect focus
August 15th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close