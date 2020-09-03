Previous
Next
Composite Scene by kimmer50
Photo 1990

Composite Scene

I tried a few more shots of the harvest moon and ended up putting two pictures together to make this one. It's hard to get the right setting to capture both moon and dark scenery.
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year eight! I just retired a few months ago, another grandbaby is on the way, and I've added a few new interests to my...
545% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise