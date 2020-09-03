Sign up
Photo 1990
Composite Scene
I tried a few more shots of the harvest moon and ended up putting two pictures together to make this one. It's hard to get the right setting to capture both moon and dark scenery.
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year eight! I just retired a few months ago, another grandbaby is on the way, and I've added a few new interests to my...
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
2nd September 2020 7:49pm
Tags
moon
,
reflection
,
water
