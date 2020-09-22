Previous
Next
Hiding in the Apple Tree by kimmer50
Photo 2009

Hiding in the Apple Tree

I was picking apples in the back yard and heard this little woodpecker tapping along the trunk. He was hidden in the shadows so I've had to adjust the lighting in the picture.
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year eight! I just retired a few months ago, another grandbaby is on the way, and I've added a few new interests to my...
550% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise