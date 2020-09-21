Sign up
Photo 2008
Stopping by for Lunch
A little hummingbird flew in for lunch today.
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year eight! I just retired a few months ago, another grandbaby is on the way, and I've added a few new interests to my...
2375
photos
19
followers
27
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
21st September 2020 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
hummingbird
