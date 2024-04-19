Sign up
Previous
Photo 3255
Basking in the Sun
I saw this little lizard enjoying the heat from our plastic outdoor mat.
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
1
0
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
3620
photos
16
followers
31
following
891% complete
View this month »
3248
3249
3250
3251
3252
3253
3254
3255
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
19th April 2024 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter
ace
Nicely captured in lovely detail Kim:)
April 19th, 2024
