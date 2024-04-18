Previous
Great Blue Heron by kimmer50
Great Blue Heron

I wandered down to the lagoon today and found a couple of great blue herons hunting. They didn't catch anything close enough for me to get good pictures but they did strut past and pose close to me!
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
