Photo 2007
Duck Family
A family of ducks came to visit on our paddle today. It was SO nice to see the sunshine after days and days of smoky skies. The Gorge waterway was busier that I have ever seen it, all that pent-up demand for sun and fun!
20th September 2020
20th Sep 20
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year eight! I just retired a few months ago, another grandbaby is on the way, and I've added a few new interests to my...
2372
photos
19
followers
27
following
549% complete
View this month »
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
20th September 2020 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
duck
,
paddling
