Duck Family by kimmer50
Photo 2007

Duck Family

A family of ducks came to visit on our paddle today. It was SO nice to see the sunshine after days and days of smoky skies. The Gorge waterway was busier that I have ever seen it, all that pent-up demand for sun and fun!
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
