Previous
Next
Merry Christmas! by kimmer50
Photo 2097

Merry Christmas!

An ornament from my tree that always makes me laugh, more so this unusual COVID-19 year!
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year nine! Happily retired for over a year and LOVING it! A second grandson joined the family this year. Although the COVID-19...
574% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise