Are you seeing this! by kimmer50
Photo 2153

Are you seeing this!

We have had a huge snowfall (for us) and the back yards birds aren't very happy about it. This little junco looks like he's screaming at me!
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year nine! Happily retired for over a year and LOVING it! A second grandson joined the family this year.
