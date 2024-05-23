Previous
Mt Fuji by kimmer50
Photo 3289

Mt Fuji

A boat ride across Lake Hakone gave us a nice view of Mt Fuji.
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
