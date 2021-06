Such Sadness...

News a few days ago that the bodies of 215 Indigenous children were found at one of the Canadian residential schools. How was this allowed to happen? Does your school have a cemetary? Why did we as Canadians not know of this? I am so sad that I was so ignorant of this...residential schools only closed here in 1996. To my Indigenous friends...I see you, I stand with you, we will bring justice to your people. 🧡