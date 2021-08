Uh-oh!

The ongoing saga of my attempt to grow pumpkins from the seeds of last year's Halloween jack o'lantern. The pumpkins form from female flowers that are pollinated from male flowers...there are nine male flowers that bloom before every female flower...the female flowers live for only 4 hours...today I had only a female flower open and it was infested with ants which means bees will not land on it even if there were male flowers that had pollen for the bees to pick up. Sigh.