Painter's Tools by kimmer50
Photo 2531

Painter's Tools

My entry for the 52 week challenge "Tools". My daughter just got possession of her first house and here she is painting with her father-in-law.
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year ten! We're now finishing a second year of COVID-19 pandemic adaptations. I used to do a lot of travelling and that has...
693% complete

