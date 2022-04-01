Previous
Planting Pumpkin Seeds by kimmer50
Planting Pumpkin Seeds

We saved seeds from last year's Halloween pumpkins again. We had grown three kinds, including one grown from the previous year's pumpkin. We'll see how it goes this year!
