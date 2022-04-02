Sign up
Photo 2548
New Life
This is a garry oak and they always seem to look a bit dead. This one is clearly alive as it is showing spring growth.
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year ten! We're now finishing a second year of COVID-19 pandemic adaptations. I used to do a lot of travelling and that has...
2913
photos
21
followers
32
following
2541
2542
2543
2544
2545
2546
2547
2548
Tags
tree
,
oak
,
52wc-2022-w14
