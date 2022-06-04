Previous
Club Fundraiser Celebration by kimmer50
My canoe club had a big celebration tonight! We have been doing an annual full-day paddle for 40 years to raise funds to send disabled kids to an Easter Seals camp. We have raised just under $400,000 Canadian in those 40 years.
