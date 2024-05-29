Previous
Puzzle Box
Photo 3295

Puzzle Box

This is a really amazing wooden puzzle box we got in Hakone, Japan. Pieces of the sides slide to allow other pieces to slide. It takes 21 pieces to move to open the box. They had some boxes that needed 50+ moves to open them!
29th May 2024

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more.
