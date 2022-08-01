Sign up
Photo 2664
Barnacles at Low Tide
Another entry for the 52 week challenge "Nature". These rocks had such great colour, and lots of barnacles.
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
1
0
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year ten! We're now finishing a second year of COVID-19 pandemic adaptations. I used to do a lot of travelling and that has...
3030
photos
19
followers
32
following
730% complete
View this month »
2658
2659
2660
2661
2662
2663
2664
2665
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G991W
Taken
2nd August 2022 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2022-w31
Islandgirl
ace
Very interesting and nice focus!
August 3rd, 2022
