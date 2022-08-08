Previous
Not Quite an X by kimmer50
Not Quite an X

My entry for the 52 week challenge "X marks the spot". It's not quite an X but it might br close enough? My friend tells me these lighter areas are where the tree's branches were growing.
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

