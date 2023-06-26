Previous
Keeping watch by kimmer50
Photo 2965

Keeping watch

One of the northern junco parents keeping watch over the babies in the back yard. It's so difficult to get the lighting right for this! The nest is in darkness but there is brilliant morning sunlight shining on the tree.
26th June 2023

Kim Capson

