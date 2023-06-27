Previous
Feeding Again by kimmer50
Feeding Again

The northern junco babies getting fed today. They are bigger than yesterday and I am pretty sure I saw a fourth baby in there but it keeps hiding from the camera!
27th June 2023

Kim Capson

@kimmer50
