Previous
Sunrise by kimmer50
Photo 3046

Sunrise

Such a beautiful sunrise this morning. Since I retired I don't see them very often but today I was up early due to a course I was taking on paddling my club's solo outrigger canoes.
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year Eleven! Another year of COVID restrictions but we have vaccines that make it less of a threat so things are opening up. ...
834% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise