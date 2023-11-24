Previous
Landscape by kimmer50
Photo 3116

Landscape

An entry for this week's 52 Week Challenge "Landscape". A view out my front window, taken with my cell phone.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Kim Capson

ace
@kimmer50
Year Eleven! Another year of COVID restrictions but we have vaccines that make it less of a threat so things are opening up. ...
853% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise