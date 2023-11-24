Sign up
Photo 3116
Landscape
An entry for this week's 52 Week Challenge "Landscape". A view out my front window, taken with my cell phone.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
Kim Capson
@kimmer50
Year Eleven! Another year of COVID restrictions but we have vaccines that make it less of a threat so things are opening up.
Tags
52wc-2023-w47
