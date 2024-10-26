Previous
Kayaking in the Fog by kimmer50
Kayaking in the Fog

I've been making a photo book of my summer kayak trip and this one struck me again. Such a magical photo. We slept on a small ship but spent the day in our kayaks. This was heading back to the ship for an awesome dinner.
Kim Capson

