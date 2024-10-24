Sign up
Photo 3443
Birthday Tattoos
Yesterday was my daughter's 40th birthday. I ordered these tattoos of her and everyone at her work had one on when she arrived. She didn't realize it at first!
24th October 2024
24th Oct 24
Kim Capson
ace
@kimmer50
Year twelve! I'm enjoying life getting back to normal post-COVID restrictions. We're back to travelling and getting out and about more. Year Eleven! ...
3809
photos
18
followers
29
following
943% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 the Sequel
Camera
SM-G991W
Taken
24th October 2024 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
